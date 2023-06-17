Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Down 2.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. 5,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

