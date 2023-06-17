Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

