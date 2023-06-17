Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $52.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

