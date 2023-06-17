Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

