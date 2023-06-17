Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

