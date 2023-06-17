CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CohBar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 47,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.85. CohBar has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CohBar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.88% of CohBar as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

