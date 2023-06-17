Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

