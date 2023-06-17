Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

C opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.