Citigroup Begins Coverage on Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

