Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 3.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

CHD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,623. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

