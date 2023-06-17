China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue $1.26 Dividend

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2628 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

