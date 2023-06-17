China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue $1.26 Dividend

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2628 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Articles

