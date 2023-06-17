Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.90 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REFI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

