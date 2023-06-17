Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Stacy Bowman Sells 13,571 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chewy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 138.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 183,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

