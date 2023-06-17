Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

