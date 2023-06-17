Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$178.29 million for the quarter.

