Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on July 20th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
In other news, insider David Harrison acquired 15,000 shares of Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$44,850.00 ($30,304.05). Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.