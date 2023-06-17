ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

