CGN Advisors LLC Sells 872 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.