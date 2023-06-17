CGN Advisors LLC Sells 872 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
