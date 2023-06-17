CGN Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

