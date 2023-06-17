CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 22,796 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,104,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,570,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFEM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

