CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

