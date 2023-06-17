CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after acquiring an additional 625,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TAXF opened at $49.95 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

