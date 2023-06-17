CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 776,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

