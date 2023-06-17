CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

