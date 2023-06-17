CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

