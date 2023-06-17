CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $464.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.73. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

