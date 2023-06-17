CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

