CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

