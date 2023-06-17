CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 231,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 18,142.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 145,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,136 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

