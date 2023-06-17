Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Price Performance

CNA opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Centrica

In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 694,925 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29). In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea purchased 694,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £708,823.50 ($886,916.29). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.80 ($3,055.31). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 701,219 shares of company stock valued at $71,564,622. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.