Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.
CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).
Centrica Price Performance
CNA opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.