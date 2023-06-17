Centre Asset Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day moving average is $370.91. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

