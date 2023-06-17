Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE EBR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.