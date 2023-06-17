Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE EBR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.