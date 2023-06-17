Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,150,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 561,957 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.58.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

