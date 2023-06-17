Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.43.

Celanese Stock Down 2.3 %

CE stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

