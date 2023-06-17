Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

