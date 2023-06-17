Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.