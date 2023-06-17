Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

