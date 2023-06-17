Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 667 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

