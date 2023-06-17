Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 138,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

MDT stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

