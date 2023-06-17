Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

