Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

