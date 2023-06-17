CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CBL International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BANL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 41,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,569. CBL International has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82.
CBL International Company Profile
