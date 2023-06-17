CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Financial Contrast

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 3 4 2 0 1.89

Valuation & Earnings

DLocal has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than CBIZ.

This table compares CBIZ and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.41 billion 1.91 $105.35 million $2.34 22.94 DLocal $418.92 million 9.06 $108.68 million $0.37 34.65

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 8.16% 16.24% 6.31% DLocal 25.14% 32.96% 15.48%

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats CBIZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

