Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

