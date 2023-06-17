Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 135.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

