Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCAI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397. Cascadia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAI. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 7.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

