Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,822,000 after acquiring an additional 253,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,808. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

