Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.