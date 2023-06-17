Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,359 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.