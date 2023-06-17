Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 57,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,299. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

